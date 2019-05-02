Prince Muffakham visits Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

The grandson of the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Muffakham Jah visited the century-old Osmania General Hospital at the request of some senior students of the Osmania Medical College. The prince was accompanied by Anuradha Reddy, Convenor of INTACH. Muffakham Jah toured the facility and inspected the medical services and inquired about surgeries performed at the hospital