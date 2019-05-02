Home States Telangana

Second private firm to re-verify Inter papers

The re-verification process will be conducted simultaneously by both private organisations and the final results will be tallied to check if there are any discrepancies.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Wednesday decided to employ the services of another private organisation, apart from Globarena Technologies, for the re-verification process of the more-than-three-lakh students who failed in the Intermediate exams, and also of those who applied for re-verification. The task of selecting this new private agency has been entrusted to the Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS).

The re-verification process will be conducted simultaneously by both private organisations and the final results will be tallied to check if there are any discrepancies.This measure was suggested as part of actions to be taken immediately, by the three-member committee formed by the State government to inquire into the matter.

The inquiry committee came down heavily on Globarena Technologies, pointing out various drawbacks on its part and also on the part of the TSBIE, which could have resulted in the bungling up of Intermediate examination results.

