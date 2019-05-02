Student rescued from sex trade in Qatar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Kurmaguda resident was rescued after she was sex-trafficked to Qatar. Syed Maryam, a nursing student in the city, was promised a job to work as a nurse in Qatar by two agents. When she took the offer, she was allegedly sold to one Gopal, and then to a Qatar national. Maryam said that she was asked to work as housemaid. When she refused, Gopal, one of the old agents and one Salim, who works as a journalist, threatened her with spreading defamatory material about her online.