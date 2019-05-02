Telangana gets 34 seats under government quota for Haj 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana State Haj Committee (TSHC) chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan on Wednesday informed that the Haj Committee of India has allocated 34 seats under government quota for Telangana State for Haj 2019.

Meanwhile, TSHC executive officer Mohammed Abdul Waheed said provisionally selected pilgrims were required to deposit `2,01,000 each.

Payment can be made either online (www.hajcommittee.gov.in) or in Haj Committee of India account maintained with SBI and UBI through any branch of mentioned banks.

For more details, Haj pilgrims may contact 23298793 or in person at the office of the Telangana State Haj Committee, 2 nd Floor, Haj House, Nampally.