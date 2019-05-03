53 sexual harassment cases filed in a month

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: From lewd comments to inappropriate touches and stares, young girls of Rachakonda commissionerate are facing sexual harassment everyday on streets while going to their school. Many blame lack of public transport and awareness for the reeling harassment in the area.

As per the data released by police commissionerate for April, the She Teams of Rachakonda has registered over 53 cases of sexual harassments in last one month. Officials note that in the last five weeks, some 38 eve teasers were caught and who were also given counsellings.

Satyavati Kondaveeti, of Bhumika Women’s Collective told the Express, “Many parents do not want to send their children to school because of this problem.” Talking about the problem, Additional DCP and head of Rachakonda She Teams, Salima said, “It is true that children going to school are facing such problems. We need to improve public transport.”