Assembly polls: Cong gave its candidates `14.6 crore in total

Ajay Moses By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While the Congress party in Telangana might not have tasted much success in the past few years, its attempts at finding success have been backed by a lot of money. In the recent Assembly elections held in December, each of its candidates was paid `20 lakh as ‘lump sum’ towards campaign expenditure. This was more than BJP had given its candidates, between `10 lakh to `15 lakh. Of course, many candidates from both parties couldn’t even get their deposits back.

According to a recent report submitted by Congress to the Election Commission of India, money given to its candidates accounted for three-fourths of its total expenditure.

The party had fielded 73 candidates in the State; it had a pre-poll alliance with TJS, CPI and TDP. They got `14.6 crore in total. The party has spent `26 crore for various other expenses, including AICC chief Rahul Gandhi’s travel expenses. Another `2.7 crore was spent on air and road transport.

To draw a comparison, BJP declared its 108 contestants either got `10 lakh or `15 lakh. The amount was decided on the basis of the candidate’s popularity. While the saffron party’s has not really been cheap -- in fact, it spent more than Congress did (`40 crore) -- it did not give most of it out to its candidates. Also, it may be recalled how Congress was the last to announce its candidates as intense lobbying by ticket aspirants had delayed the process.

For conducting a ground-based survey alone the party spent `50 lakh.

During the elections in the State, assembly elections were held in Mizoram, Rajasthan and Chattisgarh as well. The party has given out lump sum amounts in a similar way to candidates of other States as well. In total, Congress spent `106 crore in the four states.