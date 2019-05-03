BJP bandh call evokes poor response

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE BJP’s call for a statewide bandh, seeking justice for the students who committed suicide in the aftermath of the Intermediate results goof-up, received lukewarm response across the State on Thursday. Though the party leaders held protests and sloganeering at a few places, there was little participation from the denizens.

The party’s attempt to gain political mileage over the fiasco thus seems to have largely failed, considering the leaders were unable to galvanise its own ground-level workers to participate in the programmes. It may be mentioned that at the Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, there were not more than seven BJYM workers participating in the protest. The response was similar when the party’s women wing took out a ‘Shav Yatra’ of CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in the city.

Meanwhile, State party president K Laxman’s fast entered the fourth day on Thursday. The party is said to be concerned about his deteriorating health. Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao visited him at the hospital to express solidarity.