Cong ups the attack against KTR

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: NSUI, the student wing of the Congress party, on Thursday continued its protest against the goof-up in the Intermediate results.

Congress working president A Revanth Reddy alleged that there has been an agreement between Globarena Technologies, that was hired by the Inter Board to publish results, and TRS working president KT Rama Rao. “Is the Yuvaraja (KTR) not behind the  Raju (VSN Raju, the CEO of Globarena Technologies,” asked Reddy. 

“A representative of the Information Technology department gave the tender to Globarena in 2017, when KTR was the IT minister,” he claimed. He added that cases were not being booked because KTR, his brothers-in-law and friends would end up in jail if that happened. 
Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao too attacked KTR, who had called him a buffoon the day before. “If I want, I can destroy your government. If you call me a buffoon, you will have to call your father (CM KCR) a buffoon too as he has worked with me in the past,” he said. 

