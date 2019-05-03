Home States Telangana

Ex-judge dowry case: Mother gets custody of three-year-old girl

The bench, however, permitted him to have custody of his daughter for two days in a week i.e. from Friday evening to Monday morning.

Published: 03rd May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the petitioner’s husband Nooty Vasista, son of former high court judge Justice Nooty Rama Mohana Rao, to handover his daughter Rishita to  her mother Sindhu Sharma. The bench, however, permitted him to have custody of his daughter for two days in a week i.e. from Friday evening to Monday morning.

The bench comprising was passing this order in the habeas corpus petition filed by Sindhu Sharma, daughter-in-law of the former judge, seeking direction to the Hyderabad police to produce her three-year-old daughter before the court and then to her custody. On Wednesday, the bench directed the police concerned to bring the girl along with her parents to the court on Thursday. Pursuant to the court direction, all the three were present before the bench which heard their case 

According to special counsel of Telangana S Sharat Kumar, as per the court direction the baby was handed over to the mother. The said process should continue till the next date of case hearing i.e. June 4.

