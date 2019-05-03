Exam system in universities to be studied

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the fiasco over the Intermediate exam results, which caused widespread anger across the State, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has formed a sub-committee to examine the system of conducting exams and evaluating results at universities in the State. The committee will submit a report, with recommendations to improve the system, by the end of this month.

TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy on Thursday said the committee would comprise the vice chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, and Mahatma Gandhi University - S Ramachandram, R Sayanna and Khaja Althaf Hussain respectively.

The Council on Thursday also conducted a review meeting on the examination and evaluation system, with vice chancellors of 11 State universities. Among the topics discussed were the measures to be put in place this year, to avoid problems similar to those highlighted in the aftermath of the Intermediate-exam goof-up.

The TSCHE directed the universities to form a high-power committee that would supervise the evaluation process and give photocopies of answer sheets to students if they ask for them, for a price determined by the university.

The vice chancellors were also told to ensure that software used at their universities were competent, and directions were given to develop a new software to detect if a student’s marks in two semesters are very different, as this could help identify potential mistakes in the results. Other measures include no phones to be allowed at the centre.