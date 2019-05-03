Home States Telangana

Exam system in universities to be studied

Post Inter fiasco, TSCHE forms panel to suggest improvements in exam process

Published: 03rd May 2019 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the fiasco over the Intermediate exam results, which caused widespread anger across the State, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has formed a sub-committee to examine the system of conducting exams and evaluating results at universities in the State. The committee will submit a report, with recommendations to improve the system, by the end of this month.
TSCHE chairman T Papi Reddy on Thursday said the committee would comprise the vice chancellors of Osmania University, Kakatiya University, and Mahatma Gandhi University - S Ramachandram, R Sayanna and Khaja Althaf Hussain respectively.

The Council on Thursday also conducted a review meeting on the examination and evaluation system, with vice chancellors of 11 State universities. Among the topics discussed were the measures to be put in place this year, to avoid problems similar to those highlighted in the aftermath of the Intermediate-exam goof-up.

The TSCHE directed the universities to form a high-power committee that would supervise the evaluation process and give photocopies of answer sheets to students if they ask for them, for a price determined by the university.

The vice chancellors were also told to ensure that software used at their universities were competent, and directions were given to develop a new software to detect if a student’s marks in two semesters are very different, as this could help identify potential mistakes in the results. Other measures include no phones to be allowed at the  centre. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp