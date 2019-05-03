Home States Telangana

Hazipur gets new RTC bus service after serial killings

Days after several complaints of street harassments and reports of eve teasing emerged in Hazipur, the RTC launched a new bus service to ensure safe transportation for youngsters on Thursday.

Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat with RTC staff, in Hyderabad on Thursday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after several complaints of street harassments and reports of eve teasing emerged in Hazipur, the RTC launched a new bus service to ensure safe transportation for youngsters on Thursday.
This development came after three girls were learnt to have been raped and murdered in the village just days ago. In one of the incident, a 14-year-old girl was abducted while she was on her way to her school. She was later raped and was killed. After the Rachakonda police recovered her body from an abandoned well, the villagers brought up the demand of additional bus services before the Rachakonda police, so that the youngster could travel safely. 

On Tuesday, after the an accused was arrested in the triple murder case, Rachakonda commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat took up the matter with district and RTC authorities regarding the new bus services. 
Following which, a new service, was launched. According to the RTC, the bus will start from ECIL at 11.30 in the morning, and would reach Hazipur village at 12.10 pm via Nagaram, Bommalaramaram, where most of the students from the village come to study. 
Additionally, the DCP Bhongir K Narayana Reddy said that they have also suggested the district authorities to sanction auto-rickshaws and other passenger vehicles under self-finance schemes. 

