In Hyd too, girls outshine boys in CBSE Class XII

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) released the Class XII results on Thursday. Reflecting the national trend, the toppers in most schools in Hyderabad were girls. Some of the highest scorers from the city were Ayitri Mukherjee (97.8%), Akhila Ajay Kumar (97.8%), Sameeksha Yadav (97.6%), Jasnoor Kaur (97.4%), M Sheikh Fahad (97%) and Vaishnavi (96.8%).

Many students from schools in the city scored above 90%, with a few notching up even 100 marks in some subjects. For example, 54 students from Delhi Public School Nacharam scored above 90% and 14 scored 100 marks in various subjects. From Army Public School Bollarum, 53 students scored above 90%, while from APS Golconda, almost 30% of the school’s students scored above 90%. Most schools here recorded a 100% pass percentage.

Across the country, Hansika Shukla and Karishma Arora, from Uttar Pradesh, were the top scorers, securing 499 out of 500 marks. The overall pass percentage was 83.4%.