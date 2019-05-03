Home States Telangana

Komatireddy Mohan a ZPTC candidate

Yet another member of the Komatireddy family is set to take the plunge into politics.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By A Seshacharylu
Express News Service

NALGONDA: Yet another member of the Komatireddy family is set to take the plunge into politics. Komatireddy Mohan Reddy, the elder brother of MLA Rajagopal Reddy and former MLA Venkat Reddy, has been named the Congress candidate for the ZPTC post from Narketpally.

The party also hoped to make Mohan Reddy the ZP chairman, while TRS wishes the same for Banda Narender Reddy. The Komatireddy family is quite famous in Nalgonda. Venkat Reddy was the MLA from Nalgonda in the previous Assembly and recently fought for the Bhongir MP seat in the Lok Sabha elections. His brother Rajagopal Reddy was elected MLA from Munugode ( a part of erstwhile Nalgonda district) and has been an MP before. Mohan Reddy had earlier unsuccessfully tried to get elected from the MLC Graduates’ constituency.

In the previous ZPTC elections in erstwhile Nalgonda district, out of the 59 seats available, Congress won 43 seats. 

