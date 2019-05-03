Home States Telangana

More than 10,000 farmers benefited from Rythu Bhima

An analysis of data of claims revealed that more than 90% of the farmers owned less than five acres of land. The category-wise analysis revealed that 84 per cent of farmers are SC, ST and BCs. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s Rythu Bhima scheme has benefited more than 10,000 farmers since its inception in August 2018. Around 29.58 lakh pattadhar/farmers in the age group of 18-59 years are currently enrolled in the scheme.  According to official figures, the State government has paid a total premium of `672 crore till now (`2,271.50 per farmer). 

Principal Secretary, Agriculture C Partha Sarathi said families of 10,012 farmers have benefitted from the scheme. “Each of them was insured for `5 lakh. This amount, for all farmers, amounted to `500.60 crore in total. Officials working in the field have noted how this amount has been of immense help to the family members of deceased farmers. This holds true especially in the case of death of the family’s breadwinner,” he said. 

An analysis of data of claims revealed that more than 90% of the farmers owned less than five acres of land. The category-wise analysis revealed that 84 per cent of farmers are SC, ST and BCs. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp