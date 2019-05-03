More than 10,000 farmers benefited from Rythu Bhima

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s Rythu Bhima scheme has benefited more than 10,000 farmers since its inception in August 2018. Around 29.58 lakh pattadhar/farmers in the age group of 18-59 years are currently enrolled in the scheme. According to official figures, the State government has paid a total premium of `672 crore till now (`2,271.50 per farmer).

Principal Secretary, Agriculture C Partha Sarathi said families of 10,012 farmers have benefitted from the scheme. “Each of them was insured for `5 lakh. This amount, for all farmers, amounted to `500.60 crore in total. Officials working in the field have noted how this amount has been of immense help to the family members of deceased farmers. This holds true especially in the case of death of the family’s breadwinner,” he said.

An analysis of data of claims revealed that more than 90% of the farmers owned less than five acres of land. The category-wise analysis revealed that 84 per cent of farmers are SC, ST and BCs.