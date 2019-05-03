Home States Telangana

Tamarind saplings to be planted along highways

Sources said, as part of the government’s agro-forestry efforts, saplings of sandal and other plants  will also be planted across the State. 

Published: 03rd May 2019 04:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao instructed officials concerned to plant a large number of tamarind saplings along the sides of highways across the State, as part of the fifth phase of Haritha Haaram programme. They will be planted along 15-20 km of roads in all 33 districts of the State. 
Speaking to mandal and district level officials in a video conference from the Secretariat Rao said: “In my childhood, I would see tamarind trees everywhere, in all villages. People would use tamarind from these trees for their food. But now, people are buying it from super markets and often it is imported from other States.”

The chief minister added that another added benefit of the plantation drive would be an increase in the State’s green cover. Sources said around 400 saplings would be planted on each side of the road for every kilometre. This would mean around 16,000 plants would be planted for every 20 km. 
“Even if 20 districts implement the programme successfully, around 3.2 lakh tamarind saplings will be planted in the State by the end of this year. We have the necessary stock in our nurseries to make this possible,” said an official. 

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also directed officials to change the names of nurseries. Currently, the names of nurseries do not follow any convention, leading to confusion among the people. A nursery in a village would now be named after the village’s name. 
