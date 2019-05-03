Home States Telangana

Telangana EAMCET 2019 to begin today

 More than 2.17 lakh students who have registered for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will appear for the test scheduled to start from Friday.  

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 2.17 lakh students who have registered for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will appear for the test scheduled to start from Friday.  The engineering stream exam will be held on May 3, 4 and 6 and for agriculture and medicine(veterinary) stream students it would be held on May 8 and 9.

 While 1,42,218 students have applied for engineering exam, 74,981 have applied for agriculture and medical stream whereas 235 have applied for both. Five transgender students have also registered for the exam this year. 
This year too the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall, even if they are late by one minute.  
Only hall-ticket, ball point pen, attested copy of caste certificate for SC/ST candidates and filled in online application form will be allowed by the students into the exam hall. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp