Telangana EAMCET 2019 to begin today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: More than 2.17 lakh students who have registered for Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) will appear for the test scheduled to start from Friday. The engineering stream exam will be held on May 3, 4 and 6 and for agriculture and medicine(veterinary) stream students it would be held on May 8 and 9.

While 1,42,218 students have applied for engineering exam, 74,981 have applied for agriculture and medical stream whereas 235 have applied for both. Five transgender students have also registered for the exam this year.

This year too the candidates will not be allowed to enter the examination hall, even if they are late by one minute.

Only hall-ticket, ball point pen, attested copy of caste certificate for SC/ST candidates and filled in online application form will be allowed by the students into the exam hall.