Home States Telangana

TS Discom website hacked

It is learnt that the hackers hacked the website and demanded `30 crore to reactivate the sites. But, luckily, the Discom officials have already taken the backup of the data in the website.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The official portal of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was hacked by cyber crime fraudsters by breaching the security. However, no data was stolen. 

It is learnt that the hackers hacked the website and demanded `30 crore to reactivate the sites. But, luckily, the Discom officials have already taken the backup of the data in the website.
Realising that the portal has been hacked, the technical team have shut the portal temporarily. 
After preliminary inquiries about who could be the hackers, the senior officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime police. Based on complaint, police  registered cases under IT Act. 

It is learnt that the cyber fraudsters have used ransomware virus to breach the security of the portal and allegedly entered into the servers where the data was stored for regular purpose. The hackers threatened to delete the data after they gained entry into servers. 
However, officials claims that no data has been stolen and the TSSPDCL officials have taken backup of the data, cyber crime police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp