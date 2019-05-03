TS Discom website hacked

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The official portal of the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) was hacked by cyber crime fraudsters by breaching the security. However, no data was stolen.

It is learnt that the hackers hacked the website and demanded `30 crore to reactivate the sites. But, luckily, the Discom officials have already taken the backup of the data in the website.

Realising that the portal has been hacked, the technical team have shut the portal temporarily.

After preliminary inquiries about who could be the hackers, the senior officials lodged a complaint with cyber crime police. Based on complaint, police registered cases under IT Act.

It is learnt that the cyber fraudsters have used ransomware virus to breach the security of the portal and allegedly entered into the servers where the data was stored for regular purpose. The hackers threatened to delete the data after they gained entry into servers.

However, officials claims that no data has been stolen and the TSSPDCL officials have taken backup of the data, cyber crime police said.