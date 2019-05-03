Home States Telangana

TS HC to get its first woman judge

The Telangana High Court will have its first woman judge, following the transfer of Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi, an additional judge of Allahabad High Court.

03rd May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court will have its first woman judge, following the transfer of Justice Ghandikota Sri Devi, an additional judge of Allahabad High Court. Justice Sri Devi will be an an Additional Judge in the State High Court. 

President Ram Nath Kovind issued the necessary orders on Thursday, after consulting with the Chief Justice of India. Justice Sri Devi was directed to assume charge of her new office by May 16 this year.
On April 12 this year, the Supreme Court Collegium, comprising CJI Ranjan Gogoi, Justices SA Bobde,

NV Ramana, Arun Mishra and RF Nariman, considered the representation of Justice Sri Devi, seeking a transfer to Telangana High Court, and resolved to recommend the Union of India to transfer her to Telangana HC.

