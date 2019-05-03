Home States Telangana

Win for Metrology department

 IN a major legal victory for the State Legal Metrology Department (LMD), the Himjal Beverages agreed to display the customer care number on bottles they manufacture.

Published: 03rd May 2019 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major legal victory for the State Legal Metrology Department (LMD), the Himjal Beverages agreed to display the customer care number on bottles they manufacture. The agreement to comply with the rules of the department comes after the company was also asked by the state High Court to follow the LMD orders. 

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who represented the company in Supreme Court agreed to comply with the LMD directions. The company has asked one month time to change labels of bottle and six months to change the  label on cans and glass bottles. 

“It is a victory for us. The company that produces Pepsi and popular water bottles did not mention the customer care number. We noted this when a joint inspection was done in Sangareddy,” said Vimal Babu, regional deputy controller, legal metrology. “Earlier, HC had directed them to comply with the norms but they challenged it in SC. However, they have now agreed to abide by the law,” he added.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp