Win for Metrology department

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major legal victory for the State Legal Metrology Department (LMD), the Himjal Beverages agreed to display the customer care number on bottles they manufacture. The agreement to comply with the rules of the department comes after the company was also asked by the state High Court to follow the LMD orders.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi who represented the company in Supreme Court agreed to comply with the LMD directions. The company has asked one month time to change labels of bottle and six months to change the label on cans and glass bottles.

“It is a victory for us. The company that produces Pepsi and popular water bottles did not mention the customer care number. We noted this when a joint inspection was done in Sangareddy,” said Vimal Babu, regional deputy controller, legal metrology. “Earlier, HC had directed them to comply with the norms but they challenged it in SC. However, they have now agreed to abide by the law,” he added.