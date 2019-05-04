Home States Telangana

After rejection of papers in Varanasi, Telangana turmeric farmers to meet CEC

The polling staff made them wait in a separate queue line which, Naidu claims, exposed their real intention towards them.

Published: 04th May 2019 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Having burnt their fingers at Varanasi, the turmeric farmers from Nizamabad district have obtained an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) on Monday, to explain to him how they were prevented from filing nominations for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. 

The delegation of Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association, led by its president K Narasimha Naidu, will make a representation to the CEC at 11 am on the appointed day.  About 50 turmeric farmers had gone to Varanasi recently to file nominations en masse, as a way of highlighting their plight as well as their demands including the formation of a turmeric board. They had expected to draw the nation’s attention towards their problems, since it is from this constituency that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking re-election to Lok Sabha. But only half of them filed nominations, out of which only one was accepted.

The Association contended that the rejection took place because of the unhelpful and derisive attitude of the polling staff, apart from the farmers’ inability to get the requisite number of proposers for each of them.

Narasimha Naidu told Express that they would explain their Varanasi experience to the CEC and submit a detailed memorandum to him, seeking an inquiry into the attitude of the polling staff. He said that the district administration and the police officials had created several hurdles for them in Varanasi from day one, because they did not want them to file nominations en masse. 

According to him, even the staff tested their patience by attending to their work at leisure. Even while issuing challans and receiving nominations, there was unwarranted delay. The polling staff made them wait in a separate queue line which, Naidu claims, exposed their real intention towards them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi turmeric farmers Telangana Turmeric Farmers Association Lok Sabha election 2019 Lok sabha polls 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp