Home States Telangana

Fires on purpose: Production houses burn sets to avoid labour costs?

According to Fire Department officials, film sets are torched by the production houses themselves, after completion of the shooting, to avoid costs of labour in dismantling the elaborate sets. 

Published: 04th May 2019 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

The film set of ‘Sye Raa’ in Hyderabad which was burnt down on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: If Fire Department officials are to be believed, the film set of megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy’ was meant to be burnt down. Sooner or later.  Though Friday’s mishap has come as a shock for many in the industry as well as the fans, it is learnt that film sets are often burnt down after the completion of shooting, a trend that is very much prevalent in Tollywood. 

In Sye Raa’s case, lack of fire extinguishers or water tankers could have contributed to the mishap or rather ‘advanced’ damage to the set. 

According to Fire Department officials, film sets are torched by the production houses themselves, after completion of the shooting, to avoid costs of labour in dismantling the elaborate sets. 

ALSO READ: Fire at Chiranjeevi's farmhouse as film sets of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy damaged

It would be recorded in official books as “rubbish fire”, the one that was caused to abandoned property due to unknown reasons, they said.

Like the massive Rs 3 crore movie set of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, several film sets are temporarily constructed by hundreds of labourers, under the guidance of an art director. From intricate details of how the set should be shaped to its sheer size, every aspect of a set requires artistry of several skilled persons. 
But to take them down, a sizable workforce is required which is not usually employed by film production houses.

“There are many film sets that are burnt by one of the persons involved in the production as they do not want to incur costs of deploying labour and dismantle or take them down in a safe manner,” informed an official involved in the investigation. 

“A lot of film sets are erected in secluded places of the city or on large open areas as it is easy to burn the sets down without getting the attention of the public. In most cases, police complaints are not filed,” said a fire services personnel.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chiranjeevi Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy Ram Charan Chiranjeevi farmhouse

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp