Ketamine facility unearthed in Hyderabad

A three-day-long joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) teams from   Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka busted an international drug trafficking racket.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A three-day-long joint operation by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) teams from   Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka busted an international drug trafficking racket. The NCB sleuths have also seized Ketamine weighing more than 52 kgs from the gang at Bengaluru on Tuesday. The drug receiver was nabbed at Bengaluru on Wednesday Based on the inputs, sleuths sealed a drug manufacturing facility located at Nacharam in Hyderabad. 

Officials found that the supplier in the racket is suspected to be linked with South East Asian Countries and Australia. Ketamine in crystal form usually costs around Rs 35,000, but it worth more than 200 times in the International market. 

Based on credible information, the sleuths seized Ketamine from a 33-year-old man near Majestic bus station on Tuesday. The drug weighing 26.750 Kg was kept in a poly gunny bag of rice and further kept inside a trolley bag. 

On seeing the NCB team, both the receiver and the supplier tried to escape, but the receiver who hails from Chennai was caught along with drugs, while the supplier(36) fled away

