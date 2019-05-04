Mallanna Sagar: CM instructs officials to complete relief and rehabilitation works on war footing

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday instructed the officials concerned to complete the Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) programme for the oustees of Mallanna Sagar project on a war footing. “The R&R works are almost over. Complete the rest immediately and submit a report to the High court on May 11,” the chief minister told the officials.

Following the observations made by the High Court on Wednesday, Rao was a discussion with the officials concerned on the same. Rao said that the State was committed to implementing the R&R with a humane angle. He expressed displeasure over the circumstances leading to frequent interferences from the courts, despite so much having been done by the government for the oustees.

The minister further instructed Chief Secretary SK Joshi to personally monitor and supervise the process of paying compensation to the displaced persons. The responsibilities of monitoring the distribution and payment of compensation at the field level has been entrusted to CMO secretary Smita Sabharwal. He asked the officials to organise village-wise camps for the distribution of compensation.

‘KLIS to cost Rs 1 lakh crore’

“We are constructing the Kaleshwaram Project at an estimated cost of `1 lakh crore and it will provide water for irrigation across over 40 lakh acres of land in Telangana. Even the Mallanna Sagar reservoir is being constructed with 50 tmc capacity as part of this. Mallanna Sagar is like the heart of the Kaleshwaram project. So during the process of constructing such a huge reservoir, some people are bound to lose their lands and houses. But by implementing the R&R packages for the oustees, Telangana has become a role model,” the chief minister said.

He further stated that around Rs 800 crore was being spent towards the compensation and rehabilitation of those displaced under the Mallanna Sagar project. “Just a small amount of compensation has been left out. But taking advantage of this, a few individuals and anti-progressive elements have been making attempts to stall the project itself,” he added.

“The distribution of compensation should be completed on war footing. Also, the works of Mallanna Sagar reservoir should be taken up immediately and expedited like the Konda Pochamma Sagar reservoir. It should be completed within 6 to 7 months. By the end of next June, the reservoir should be filled with water,” he instructed the officials.

CS prepares plan of action

Chief Secretary SK Joshi, who is also handling the Irrigation Department, cancelled his proposed USA visit and held a high-level review meeting with top officials of the Irrigation and other concerned departments, immediately after Rao’s instructions. The CS prepared a plan of action for implementing the compensation payment process.