NALSAR, Telangana government sign pact to train young lawyers

As per the MoU, training will be provided to young advocates having two to five years of experience at trial courts in the State. First batch consists of 100 members from Bar council of Telangana.

HYDERABAD: In a bid to benefit young lawyers for rendering quality legal services, the NALSAR University on Friday entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Telangana Advocates Welfare Trust and department of law of the state to provide specialised training to young practising advocates of the State commencing from May 11. 

The MoU was signed by NALSAR registrar V Balakista Reddy and trust secretary B Ramanjaneyulu in the presence of state advocate general BS Prasad, law secretary V Niranjan Rao, trust member Gandra Mohan Rao and other members of advocates’ community.

As per the MoU, training will be provided to young advocates having two to five years of experience at trial courts in the State. The first batch consists of 100 members from the Bar council of Telangana. The programme would also train lawyers in rendering advisory services on various subjects relating to the Constitution, civil and criminal laws, business laws and public policy laws.

It will also have specialised training in drafting legal documents, contracts/agreements and court pleadings, and will enable them to get a first-hand understanding and exact functioning of the courts. Besides, it intends to improve oratory skills in English, professional ethics, dos and dont’s of the legal profession and breach of professional ethics and consequences arising thereof.

