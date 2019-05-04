On KCR’s request, Karnataka agrees to release 2.5 tmcft water to Jurala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Karnataka government on Friday consented to release 2.5 tmcft water from Narayanpur dam to Jurala project to help the State meet the drinking water needs of erstwhile Mahbubnagar district this summer.

Responding to a request from Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for release of three tmcft water, his Karnataka counterpart HD Kumaraswamy had consented to release the water.

With the water levels in the reservoirs of Mahabubnagar district touching rock bottom, Rao had requested Karnataka for release of water. Kumaraswamy telephoned Rao on Friday to inform about the decision taken to release water and the latter thanked him.

The reason for the prompt response from Karnataka is believed to be that Telangana had helped Karnataka last year by doing a similar gesture. Karnataka used one tmcft water from the share of Telangana in Rajolibanda Diversion Scheme (RDS), when there was shortage of water in Karnataka last year. In fact, Telangana requested for 3 tmcft but Karnataka has agreed to release only 2.5 tmcft. According to a release from the CMO, both the Chief Ministers expressed their desire that the cordial and friendly relations between the two States should continue in future.

Meanwhile, Telangana CMO described Telangana’s diplomatic policy with neighbours was ideal for the entire country with regard to river water sharing. When ‘water wars’ exist between countries and States, the policy of Telangana of ‘live and let live’ and also maintaining friendly relations with the neighbouring states yield positive results. The “give and take” policy of Telangana with other States helped Telangana to complete the inter-state irrigation projects, the CMO release stated.

“Telangana has prevailed upon Karnataka and ensured that it released 2.5 tmcft water for drinking water needs. This is an example of friendly relations being maintained by KCR with neighbouring states,” the official release said here on Friday.

WATER FROM ALMATTI?

According to sources in the Irrigation department, Karnataka has in-principle agreed to release water to Telangana. As the water level in Narayanapur reservoir is low, Karnataka will release water from Almatti to Narayanapur and from there to Jurala later. “It will take one or two days for the water to reach Jurala, as it has to travel 240 km from Almatti,” an official said. As Krishna river has dried up, Karnataka will have to release more water considering evaporation losses too, he added.