Home States Telangana

Pandemic: Anaemia on the rise among Telangana women

Experts say, food inadequacy a major cause behind high prevalence of anaemia among women in State, with Hyd topping the list

Published: 04th May 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prevalence of anaemia among women in Telangana is on the rise and the health pandemic demands serious attention from the State government. 

According to statistics made available by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of pregnant women detected with anaemia in the State was 6.77 lakh in 2018-19. In 2017-18, it was 5.92 lakh and just two years down the line in 2016-17, the number was 4.29 lakh. While Hyderabad recorded the highest number of detected anaemia cases, with 1.09 lakh cases in 2018-19, the large number could be attributed to the high population of the city. 

However, among the districts, Warangal (Urban), Sangareddy and Suryapet had the highest number of anaemia cases -- 38,318, 35,97 and 29,722 respectively. 

It may be mentioned here that a recent study on anaemia trends in India over a decade, from 2008-18, by an Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) researcher, has reported that Telangana has the highest percentage of women suffering with severe anaemia, wherein haemoglobin levels are less than 7g/dL. 

The study titled ‘Temporal trends and differential patterns in the prevalence of severe anaemia in India: observations from country-wide haemoglobin determinations 2008-2018’ published in ‘Tropical Medicine and International Health’ journal, reported that the percentage of women with severe anaemia in Telangana in the year 2017-18 was 8.2 per cent, compared to 2-4 per cent in most of the states. Head of National Nutrition Monitoring Bureau and Scientist-G at the National Institute of Nutrition, Dr A Lakshmaiah, points out that food inadequacy is a major cause behind the high prevalence of anaemia in Telangana. 

“Poor levels of iron intake are dangerous for pregnant women and can cause health issues on the baby like impairment of cognitive functions. Food inadequacy is high in the State among women of all age groups. As a result, the iron intake through food consumption is very low,” said Dr Lakshmaiah. “Combined with this, is the problem of poor food diversity. Every day at least seven food groups should be consumed but in the rural areas, whatever food is being consumed it does not even contain five food groups in most cases. Higher tamarind consumption which inhibits iron intake is also another reason behind the wide prevalence of anaemia,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
anaemia Telangana blood

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp