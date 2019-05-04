Home States Telangana

Passion for research or fancy to prefix ‘Dr’, cops pursue PhD

 They are into contemporary issues including police functioning and crime prevention.

Published: 04th May 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Probably seeking a break from the routine work and fancying prefix of Dr before their names,  many police officers are now showing interest in pursuing research in their spare time.  They are into contemporary issues including police functioning and crime prevention.

The ranks of the officers, who have developed a sudden penchant for research,  range from additional DGs to police constables. Some of them have obtained PhD degrees while holding different positions in the State police department.

While four police officers were awarded PhDs for their research by different universities, another police constable working in OU city police station has obtained admission into PhD from Osmania University. Two days ago, Additional DGP, Law and Order, Jitender received PhD from  Governor ESL Narasimhan at a convocation held in Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) for his ‘study of interventions for system implementation of crime prevention and detection by police’.

Having a vast experience in doing investigation of sensitive cases, Jitender, the 1992 batch IPS officer, has done research in crime prevention and detection by police. Taking inspiration from his seniors,  28 year-old K Raghavendra, police constable, obtained admission for PhD from the department of microbiology  in Osmania University. “I am doing research in probiotics in toddy. I want to do research on toddy from which neera could be produced. Neera is a probiotic that is useful in making medicines,’’ Raghavendra explained. 

Cops with doctorates

A cop from Warangal G Chandrasekhar received PhD for his research on Lambada and Koya tribes from Telugu University in 2016.  Another ACP rank officer Bhujanga Rao did his research on the living conditions of labourers under MGNREGS in Nalgonda.  In 2017, N Narasimha Reddy, ACP, Crime, Cyberabad was awarded PhD degree by  JNTU for his research on leadership and motivation to improve performance of policemen

