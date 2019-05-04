SHRC urged to re-probe closed missing cases of Telangana children 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A high court advocate has approached the State Human Rights Commission, seeking directions to re-investigate missing cases of over 2,000 children and teenagers between 2015 and 2018 in Telangana.

Rapolu Bhaskar appealed to the commission to pass orders to rescue the missing children, whose missing cases were closed in the past.

Bhaskar stated that every year around 13,000 persons go missing, of which around 4,000 are minors. Around 500 cases related to missing children are closed every year by the police, without any logical conclusion. Around 407 children went missing in 2015, 474 in 2016, 681 in 2017 and 560 in 2018 went missing, but were not traced so far. The number includes around 1,324 girls.

He alleged that police are confining only to registering of cases and not focussing on tracing them. If the police department focussed on tracing the missing children, the number would not have been so alarming.