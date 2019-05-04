Telangana government announces crops and areas under insurance scheme

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State government on Friday notified that during the Kharif 2019 and Rabi 2019-20, the Village as Insurance Unit Scheme (VIS) would be implemented for one major crop of the district, while the other crops would be covered under the Mandal Insurance Unit scheme under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bhima Yojana.

Accordingly, the scheme would be implemented for soyabean in Adilabad and Nirmal districts; and for rice in Sangareddy, Asifabad, Medak, Mancherial, Jangaon, Nizamabad, Yadadri, Jagtial, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Narayanpet, Mahabubabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Warangal, Wanaparthy, Karimnagar, Nalgonda, Kamareddy and Khammam districts