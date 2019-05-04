Telangana student bags gold medal in National Regatta

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A student of Social Welfare Residential School in Nancharla in Rangareddy district has clinched a gold medal at the national level Junior Coastal Multiclass Regatta championship in Mumbai.

What has made Karre Shirisha’s feat remarkable is that her single mother is a migrant labourer from Pagidiyala, a non-descript village in Mahbubnagar district, who has been toiling to make

ends meet.

Despite being an expensive sport, Shirisha had set her eyes on sailing. Armed with nothing except sheer determination, she trained at the Hyderabad Yacht Club under the tutelage of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS). Hailing from Scheduled Caste community, she is a first generation learner.

“It is my ambition to become a sailing champion and bring laurels to the country,” the class 8 student. Calling the Regatta championship which was held in Mumbai from April 27 to May 2, a step closer to her dream, the student thanked the government and TSWREIS for providing a platform to students from disadvantaged backgrounds to dream big and live their aspirations.

In recent years, the students of social and tribal welfare residential institutions have been creating several records in various fields including mountaineering.

Recently Malavath Poorna, a student of Social Welfare Residential Degree College, Kamareddy, set a world record by becoming the first tribal girl in the world to conquer the five tallest mountain peaks located in the five continents of the world. Stories of grit and effort of girls like Shirisha and Poorna prove to the world that no impediment is big enough for marginalised students if opportunities are provided to them.