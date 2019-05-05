1969 T-movement leader Maram Raju passes away

Home States Telangana

Renowned writer, professor and 1969 Telangana movement activist Maram Raju Satyanarayana passed away here on Saturday.

Published: 05th May 2019

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned writer, professor and 1969 Telangana movement activist Maram Raju Satyanarayana passed away here on Saturday. He was 84. Satyanarayana was born in Jayyaram village of Mahabubabad district. After a long and illustrious career in academia, Satyanarayana served as Registrar, Ambedkar Open University and as a professor of political science. 

He was an active participant in the 1969 Telangana movement. His last rites were held on Saturday evening in the city. He is survived by three sons. 
Satyanarayana penned several books on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics. 
They include ‘Andhra Pradesh Rajakeeyalu’ (Andhra Pradesh Politics) and ‘Idi Telangana Gatam Vartamanam’ (This is Telangana’s past, present). 
Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrasekhar Rao, in a message, expressed his condolences to Satyanarayana’s family. 

