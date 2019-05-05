Home States Telangana

After Inter mess, precautions in place to avoid SSC fiasco

However, the date of announcement of results has not yet been revealed.

Published: 05th May 2019 01:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Taking a cue from the Intermediate results fiasco, the School Education Department has decided to put in place checks and balances to ensure nothing untoward happens when the SSC results are announced later this month. However, the date of announcement of results has not yet been revealed.

Accordingly, it has been proposed to start an online grievance redressal mechanism, to deal with all types of complaints by students. Besides this, for the first time, school-wise SSC results would be sent to the respective headmasters, who will just need to log in to access the information.

This will serve as post-result counselling, according to the commissioner and director of school education, T Vijaya Kumar. “We have also asked principals and teachers to be in schools and provide counselling to students,” he said, and urged people not to believe rumours on social media about the date of publishing the results.

Software to flag unlikely results
Before the results are announced, they would be run through a software to highlight “exceptions”, or cases in which students scored high - or low - marks in only one subject

The department has also decided to put in place a stringent mechanism of verification prior to the release of results. For instance, the commissioner said, once the results are ready, they would be run through a software which would highlight “exceptions” - instances in which a student secured above 75 per cent in a subject, and scored extremely poorly in others.

“Such papers would be re-verified. Even those of students who secured very poor marks - or zero, or were marked absent - in just one subject. However, we are not expecting many such exceptions - just about 250,” said B Sudhakar, controller of government examinations.

These measures were discussed in a review meeting of education department officials, conducted by Education Secretary B Janardhan Reddy on Friday.

Measures taken for  SSC result processing

  • Verification of the marks checklist 
  • Cases of absentees will be verified from exam centres 
  • Verification of zero marks/absent in single subject and pass in other subjects 
  • Verification of fail in a single subject and pass in other subjects 
  • Comparison of subjects with high and low marks
  • Giving schools the links through which they can check results
  • Online grievance redressal mechanism
