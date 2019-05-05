Congress workers stop defector Haripriya from canvassing

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed in Govindrala village of Kamepalli mandal after Congress and TRS party workers entered into a fight and ended up pelting stones at each other. The incident took place on Saturday when Yellandu MLA Haripriya was visiting the village to campaign for L Sunitha, who is contesting for the Govindrala MPTC seat.

Banothu Haripriya, who won from the Yellandu constituency as a Congress party candidate, had recently joined TRS. This had angered several Congress activists. The agitated Congressmen obstructed Haripriya when she came to the village. They asked her to leave.

Soon enough, TRS activists reached the spot and arguments ensued. The heated quarrel soon devolved into the groups pelting stones at each other. Meanwhile, as soon as the going got violent, Haripriya exited the village.

The situation could not be handled by policemen in time as not many of them were initially stationed there. A large number of them were later deployed there later in order to bring everything under control. Speaking to media persons, a few Congress party leaders said, “We had worked really hard for ensuring Haripriya’s victory in the Assembly elections.”

Later, police said at least five TRS workers were injured in the fight. A case has been registered naming 20 Congress party workers. Senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who visited the village in the evening, said, “Haripriya betrayed Congress by joining TRS. She should resign from her post.”