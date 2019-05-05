Home States Telangana

‘Consider Kamineni plea afresh for starting courses’

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday directed the Medical Council of India to consider afresh of the case of petitioner’s college for commencing post graduate course in Obstetrics and Gynaecology (MS-OBG) for the academic year 2019-20.  Justice Challa Kodanda Ram was allowing the petition filed by Kamineni Academy of Medical Sciences challenging the decision of MCI in refusing to grant permission to it for commencing MS-OBG course.

The counsel for the petitioner medical college contended that the alleged shortfall of having surgical clinical load cannot be a ground for outright refusal of permission in view of the law laid down by the Supreme Court in Rajiv Memorial Academic Welfare Society vs Union of India case. In fact, the requirement of  specified clinical surgical workload was never part of the regulations and the same was only a requirement during the course study. Hence, insistence of clinical and surgical workload at the stage of granting permission itself was arbitrary, he argued and told the court that the college has complied with the deficiencies pointed out in the assessment report.

On the other hand, the standing counsel for MCI pointed out that the petitioner college had failed to comply with ‘clinical surgical workload’ as notified in the circular.

