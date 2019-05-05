Telangana policeman's WhatsApp message sparks discussion on staff crunch, stress

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A WhatsApp message sent out by Circle Inspector Damodar Reddy — working under the Nizamabad Commissionerate — alleging workplace stress in the police department, has opened a Pandora’s box of the various hazards that persons in khakhi endure on a daily basis. The message in Telugu posted on a WhatsApp group went viral soon afterwards, drawing mixed responses from police personnel across the State.

While a majority of them alleged that were subjected to immense work pressure — due to factors from within the department and external ones — very little was being done to give them any relief. A few of them said that stress was normal in any profession. Another inspector even went on to counter Damodar Reddy’s views.

Damodar Reddy’s message read: “A person who has worked in the department for 30 years cannot escape balidanam (martyrdom). I’m afraid that my moments of weakness would swallow me. Instead of living every moment of my life being harassed and in constant fear, I feel that taking an extreme decision would be better. It would be meaningful if my death could open the eyes of at least a few officers.”

Despite Reddy having confirmed that he posted the message on account of being stressed at work, his words immediately put the department on its toes. His superiors swung to action and spoke to him, after which he was sent on leave. Though it looks like the issue has been ‘solved’, it has sparked a debate within the department.

A large chunk of the pressure faced by most of the officers is caused by staff crunch. Additional responsibilities, including office work, only adds to the stress. An Inspector rank officer posted in the city said that another major hurdle that cops faced was the inability to spend time with family.

The ongoing election season that began in September 2018 and likely to continue till June, has taken a great toll on personnel on several aspects. “Continuous bandobast duties without proper rest or leaves, being on high alert due to elections, and several political parties making baseless allegations against personnel are taking a toll on officials,” another officer said.

However, Inspector of Shadnagar A Sreedhar Kumar under the Cyberabad Commissionerate, who posted a ‘counter message’ to Damodar Reddy’s claims, has a different take on stress in the department. “We are here by choice, knowing very well the dynamics of the job. Instead of panicking when in stress, we should equip ourselves to handle it. Suicidal thoughts will only do harm to one’s family and not to anybody else,” his message said.

Sreedhar Kumar added that the use of the word martyrdom has ‘pained’ him. “This is part of our duty,” he said.