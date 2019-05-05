Don’t expect any respite from heat wave today, warns IMD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The sun showed no mercy on Saturday, as a heat wave prevailed in various parts of the state. As for Sunday, the weather is not likely to be any different.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heat wave conditions will continue for two more days over some parts of the districts of Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Sircilla, Peddapalle, Karimnagar, Bhupalpally, Kothagudem, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Suryapet and Nalgonda, and dry weather will prevail across the state.

Most places in the state recorded above-normal temperatures on Saturday, as per the IMD. In Khammam, the highest temperature recorded was 44.8 degree Celsius, which is 5.3 degree Celsius above normal. In Nalgonda, it was 44.5 degree Celsius, 3.9 degree Celsius above normal. In Hyderabad, the highest temperature was 39.8 degree Celsius, 0.5 degree Celsius above normal.