Home States Telangana

Former CCI staff siphoned funds, says internal report

Upon receiving them, the Vajra Cotton Industries managing partner and his legal advisory sent letters to CCI and its vigilance department seeking inquiry into the alleged irregularities. 

Published: 05th May 2019 01:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Mouli Mareedu
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AN internal report from the Cotton Corporation of India Limited (CCIL) has revealed that the former senior cotton purchase officer Ramesh Kumar Sharma and the former manager of finance of CCIL had deliberately made incorrect entries in the CCI records and were involved in the siphoning of `57.65 lakh.

Days after the Hyderabad Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials registered cases against the two former officers of CCI Ramesh Kumar Sharma and Kamal Kant, the agency initiated probe based on the internal report submitted by the CCI with regard to the alleged irregularities that took place in Warangal and Sadasivapet centres during 2015. 

Vajra Cotton Industries management, that undertakes the ginning and pressing of cotton, noticed that as and when they received products from the CCI, they were provided with fake bills to the tune of `57.65 lakh. Upon receiving them, the Vajra Cotton Industries managing partner and his legal advisory sent letters to CCI and its vigilance department seeking inquiry into the alleged irregularities. 

“During the cotton season in 2014-15, purchase officers committed various kinds of malpractices like buying kapas from middlemen, traders, commission agents and even from ginning and pressing mills instead of farmers. During the inquiry, no proper records were made available by the Warangal and Sadasivapet staff regarding availability of records,” the vigilance officials said in the internal report. Reportedly, a total 4,024 quintal of cotton seed was shown as delivered from the respective factories to Vajra Cotton Industries from the Sadasivpet centre, whereas the contract quantity was only 2605 quintals. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Protest at Bangalore-Chennai Highway after death of 40-yr old
A bus stand damaged at Malatipatapur in Odisha following Cyclone Fani (Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)
Cyclone Fani: Relief operations still on the go in Odisha
Gallery
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
Though Afghanistan participated in the 2015 World Cup as an associate nation, this will be the first time it will feature in a tournament as a full member. (Photos | Agencies)
Edition's surprise package or just paper tigers? Afghanistan announce squad for ICC World Cup 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp