Telangana HC seeks detailed report on swine flu, other diseases

While impleading the Central government in the case, the bench appointed senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy as amicus curiae to assist the court in the present case.

Published: 05th May 2019 10:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:38 AM   |  A+A-

Swine flu_representational

Image for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing displeasure over the statistics given by the state health department regarding swine flu (H1N1) disease, a division bench of the Telangana High Court has directed the State government to submit a comprehensive report informing it of the number of persons identified with swine flu, number of patients tested positive and deaths due to the disease.

While impleading the Central government in the case, the bench appointed senior counsel S Niranjan Reddy as amicus curiae to assist the court in the present case. The report submitted by the special chief secretary to health, medical and family welfare do not have details relating to deaths due to swine flu, malaria, dengue, typhoid and other diseases, the bench pointed out. The bench was passing these orders recently in a PIL which was taken suo moto based on a letter addressed to the high court Chief Justice by advocate Rapolu Bhaskar who pointed out lacunae in government hospitals in dealing with serious ailments.

After perusing the report, the bench expressed concerned at the number of swine flu cases recorded during this year. A total of 1,165 cases were found positive as against a total of 5, 574 samples tested between Jan 1 and April 22 this year. In reply, special counsel of Telangana A Sanjeev Kumar said that 37 government hospitals across the State have been identified as designated hospitals for H1N1, and each of this hospital has an isolation ward for H1N1. Not satisfied with the report and steps taken by the department for prevention of diseases, the bench directed the authorities concerned to submit a comprehensive report on the issue. The matter to May 8 (vacation court) for further hearing.

H1N1 swine flu Telangana swine flu outbreak Telangana High Court Telangana government

