Karnataka releases water from Almatti

Published: 05th May 2019 02:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Karnataka government, as assured by its Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, has begun releasing water from Almatti towards drinking water requirement of people living in erstwhile Mahabubnagar district. 

According to Irrigation officials, Karnataka has been releasing water from Almatti dam, towards Narayanpur dam, at a rate of 3,000 cusec. “It will take two days for the water to reach Jurala,” officials said. 

The water has not yet reached Narayanpur; the distance between Almatti and Narayanpur is 60 km. Authorities at Narayanpur said as soon as they receive the water, it would be let out into the Krishna river so as to ensure it reaches Jurala (160 km). “Between Narayanapur and Jurala, Karnataka has built two barrages, at Gugal and Girijapur,” an official added. 

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had requested his Karnataka counterpart to release 2.5 TMC to Jurala. On Friday, Kumaraswamy informed Rao on the phone that he would issue the necessary orders for the same.     

