MPTC, ZPTC: Campaigning ends, first phase of polling tomorrow

In first phase, 2,166 MPTC and 197 ZPTC segments will go to polls; State Election Commission declares void election at Gaggalapally MPTC seat in N’kurnool dist

Published: 05th May 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:21 AM

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Hectic campaigning for the MPTC and ZPTC elections concluded on Saturday evening. The first phase of the polls will be held on May 6. The next phases of the polls will be held on May 10 and May 14.
As many as 1.50 crore people will be able to cast their votes in the coming days, at 32,044 polling stations; 5,857 MPTC and 539 ZPTC posts are up for grabs in total. In the first phase, 2,166 MPTC and 197 ZPTC segments will go to polls. 

Interestingly, there are only 107 MPTC candidates affiliated to parties belonging to a different State. There are 2,299 Independents in the fray. There are 1,757 ZPTC candidates that will be battling it out for the 197 segments that go to polls on Monday. Here, there are 271 Independents in the fray.
The State Election Commission has made available to voters an application, ‘Te-Poll’, which they can use to get their voting slips if they have not received them yet. 
The State Election Commission has announced that polling hours in left-wing extremism affected areas would begin at 7 am and end at 4 pm — an hour earlier than in other areas. This decision comes in line with a notification issued by Director General of Police M Mahender Reddy. 
These timings will be applicable  in the districts of Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mancherial, Mulugu and Kumarambheem Asifabad. 

An SEC statement noted that if polling is interrupted due to any violence, it would notify for fresh polls when it deems fit. 
AIMIM, YSRCP candidates
It is interesting to note that AIMIM, that has usually restricted itself to Assembly and Lok Sabha polls, is eyeing several district-level posts this time. The party has fielded 19 candidates in phase one alone. Even YSR Congress, the main Opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, is contesting in the municipal elections as well -- 12 of its candidates are in the fray in the first phase. 
Poll declared void
The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC)  has declared void the election process held so far at Gaggallapally MPTC of Nagarkurnool mandal, as the ‘process was vitiated by illegal activities of bribing and exertion of huge influence for obtaining the withdrawal of the candidature of Dodla Venkat Narayana Reddy’.

A fresh notification for conduct of election to the office of Gaggallapally MPTC will be issued separately.
 It was reported that TRS candidate for Gaggalapally Dodla Eeshwar Reddy ‘forcibly’ gave money to Congress candidate Dodla Venkata Narayana Reddy to withdraw from the fray and also threatened him with dire consequences unless he takes the money.

