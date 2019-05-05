Home States Telangana

No-food-no-water during Ramzan lethal for diabetics, say doctors

 As the holy-month of Ramzan is fast approaching, many Muslims would be preparing to go  fasting.  Apart from it being just a religious ritual, many regard it as a form of detoxification.

Published: 05th May 2019

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the holy-month of Ramzan is fast approaching, many Muslims would be preparing to go  fasting.  Apart from it being just a religious ritual, many regard it as a form of detoxification. However, doctors claims that the no-food-no-water practice is lethal for people diagnosed with diabetes. 

Talking to Express, Dr  Ravi Shankar, an endocrinologist said, “The extreme eating habits, at one time during Ramzan leads to major fluctuation in a diabetic person’s blood sugar levels. When asked if diabetic patients should fast at all, Dr A Vinaya Sekhar, a professor of Internal Medicine at Gandhi hospital said, “Diabetic patients, first have to consult their doctors, and only if the doctor gives a green signal can they take part in the ritual.

It is very important to educate the patients how to go about the fasting,.” he said adding that even after doctor’s permission, patients need to get their medical prescription fine-tuned. “The dosage and timing of medication needs to change, which will then be followed by a change in diet and food habits,” he said.

