Recruit regular lecturers to avoid errors in evaluation: Prof G Haragopal

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent goof-up in the intermediate results of around 3.5 lakh students that led to the suicide of over 20 students is because of the poor policy formulation by the state government, Prof G Haragopal, member of the Telangana State Save Education Committee (TSSEC), said here on Saturday.

Speaking at a discussion organised by the committee to deliberate on the causative factors and possible solutions to avoid such bungling in the future, the educationist said that the State government need to fill the vacant junior lecturers’ posts.

“There are only 5,000 regular JLs in the State as against more than 9.5 lakh Inter students. Often fresh graduates are being hired as junior lecturers and with little experience, they evaluate the papers. Unless fulltime JLs who are totally responsible are not hired such mistakes cannot be avoided,” he said.

He also rued that despite the promise of providing free KG-PG education, has been the most neglected sector in the State.