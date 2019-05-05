Home States Telangana

Will ask Centre to demand report from State govt on Inter issue: BJP

 The BJP State unit on Saturday said that the issue of students’ suicides, following a goof-up in the Intermediate results, will be taken up by the Central government soon.

Published: 05th May 2019 02:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:21 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The BJP State unit on Saturday said that the issue of students’ suicides, following a goof-up in the Intermediate results, will be taken up by the Central government soon. A day after Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir visited BJP State unit president K Laxman, the party vowed to persuade the Central government into demanding a report from the State government on the suicides. 

“We have take the issue of Intermediate suicide issue to the Central government level. Union minister Hansraj Gangaram Ahir has took notice of it. We will soon inform the party president and the Home ministry on the suicides to hold the State government accountable,” said K Laxman, after getting discharged from hospital, following the end of his five-day fast. 

The party is mulling to ask its Central leadership to demand for a report that highlights the reasons for the fiasco, officials involved in it and compensation given to kin of those who committed suicides. 
“The end of Laxman ji’s fast does not mean that we are going to back off from agitating against the government. We will fight until justice is done to students even if it means through the help of the Centre,” said party leader N Ramchander Rao. 

Complaint against Cong’s Revanth Reddy

Members of the Telangana Advocates JAC on Saturday lodged a complaint with Begum Bazar police, seeking action against TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy for his remarks on TRS working president KT Rama Rao, in connection with the alleged irregularities in Intermediate board and exam results. In the complaint, the advocates stated that Reddy, while addressing media, ridiculed the claims of K T Rama Rao of being ignorant of Globarena Technologies, the firm that was hired by the Intermediate Board. Reddy had also alleged that contract to Globarena was awarded when he was IT Minister. Stating that all his allegations were baseless and false, the advocates sought police action against Revanth Reddy. olice said that would take seek out a legal opinion

