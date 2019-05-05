Home States Telangana

Women should play key role in decision making: Vasanthi Raman

Published: 05th May 2019 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2019 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Delhi-based scholar and woman activist Vasanthi Raman on Saturday criticised the right-wing forces for destroying the country by dividing the people in the name of religion. She was delivering the 6th Pyla Vasudeva Rao memorial lecture here. Rao was a renowned revolutionary and led the Srikakulam peasants’ armed struggle. 

“Youth should come forward to participate in the movements for social transformation. Especially, women should be encouraged and they should play a key role in decision making,’’ she said.

“Pyla Vasudeva Rao fought with commitment and dedication. We need to fight Hindutva which is destroying the social harmony of this country by penetrating into academic institutions also. There is a need to encourage women participation in all sectors,’’  the academic said adding she took inspiration from the naxalbari movement. 

Senior journalist Dr K Ramachandramurthy, who chaired the meeting, stated that people like Pyla Vasudeva Rao had sacrificed their life for the cause of the marginalised people and noted that the repression unleashed by the State has killed many leaders and the movement has weakened now.

