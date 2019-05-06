Home States Telangana

Complaint against Sitaram Yechury for controversial statement against Hinduism

Saidabad police have made a general diary entry based on the complaint. 

Published: 06th May 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sitaram Yechury

CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following remarks of CPI (M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, that ‘Hindus can be violent’, members of the Hindu Sanghatan lodged a complaint against the Communist leader at Saidabad police station on Sunday. 

K Karuna Sagar, president of the BJP-affiliate organisation, said Yechury was connecting the entire Hindu religion with violence. “Mr Yechury wants to insult and annoy Hindus with his derogatory remarks that denounce the sanctity of sacred texts,” the complaint letter read. 

The complaint referred to Yechhury’s interview to a TV channel, wherein he said Hindu mythological texts Ramayana and Mahabharata that depicted battles and the violence in them, suggesting that Hindus could be violent. Saidabad police have made a general diary entry based on the complaint. 

