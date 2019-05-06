Telangana: First phase of local body elections to be held today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, it seems, is looking to repeat its impressive performance from the Assembly polls in the upcoming local body elections — MPTC and ZPTC.



On the other hand, the Congress party too is trying to put its best foot forward. It has been a tough five months for the party as over 10 of its MLAs have defected to TRS, leaving the party with MLAs numbering in the single digits.

Even before the first votes were polls, in the first phase of the elections, 2 ZPTC and 69 MPTCs were elected unanimously. This phase, that will be conducted on Monday, will see polling in 2,097 MPTC and 195 ZPTC segments. On average, there are at least three candidates in each MPTC segments, and four in ZPTC segments.

In total, there will be 7,702 MPTC candidates this phase — 2,094 TRS, Congress 1,867, BJP 1,057, CPM 138, TDP 107, CPI 82 and Independent 1,666. Similarly, there are 848 ZPTC candidates — 190 Congress, 195 TRS, 171 BJP, 63 TDP, and 193 Independents. Even YSR Congress Party, the main Opposition party in the neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh, has fielded candidates in these elections.

In the second phase, scheduled on May 10, the people will cast votes at 180 ZPTC and 1,913 MPTC segments.

As per data released by the Telangana State Election Commission, the number of voters that will potentially participate in the polling are 1,56,11,474 (77,34,800 men, 78,76,361 women). There are 313 voters from the third gender. A total of 32,041 polling stations will be set up over the three phases at 13,651 locations in the State.

The three mainstream parties, TRS, Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party wish to win the maximum number of the seats in the erstwhile district of Warangal, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Rangareddy and Nalonda district. TRS working president KT Rama Rao has already declared that his party sweep most seats across the State. The Lok Sabha elections and local body elections will be his first test as working president for the pink party.



On the other hand, Congress is trying to convince people to vote for it on the basis of its winning chances at the Centre. They are promising a liberal devolution of funds if they come to power in the Centre.