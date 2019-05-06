Home States Telangana

Heatwave warning for parts of Telangana till May 8

Heatwave conditions have been prevailing in some parts of Telangana for the past week and many parts of the state have been reeling under scorching heat with the mercury crossing the 40 degree C mark.

Published: 06th May 2019 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

heatwave, summer

On Sunday, Khammam sizzled with the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The Meteorological Department here issued heat wave warning for some parts of Telangana for three days from Monday.

The India Meteorological Department said heat wave conditions were likely to prevail in isolated pockets in many districts of the stateon Monday and will continue till May 8.

On Sunday, Khammam sizzled with the highest maximum temperature of 45.2 degree Celsius followed by Bhadrachalam at 44.8 while in Hyderabad the maximum temperature was recorded at 41.5 degree Celsius.

