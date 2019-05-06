Home States Telangana

Hyderabad: 5.5 lakh square yards of govt land worth Rs 265 cr illegally occupied

The authorities are forwarding such complaints to Mandal Revenue Offices to inspect the lands and prevent encroachment or remove the illegal occupiers.

Land

Image used for representational purpose only

By u mahesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In Hyderabad, everyone agrees, land is as precious as gold. It may be a bit hard on the nose, but 5.53 lakh square yards of government land, valued at Rs 265 crore, is under illegal occupation. This is besides 63 acres stuck in legal disputes.

The revenue department of Hyderabad collectorate keeps getting inputs from good samaritans about government land being taken over by land sharks. Within 15 months, it has received information on encroachment from 168 such people.

This apart, segments of land measuring around 63.2 acres, and valued at more than Rs 1 lakh per square yard, are stuck in legal tangles. A major portion of this land, claimed by both the government and private firms, is in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills.

Highly-placed sources said the Hyderabad district administration land bank has 1,081 acres without legal disputes or encroachment. Of the encroached land, the government has resumed 33,16,804.5 sq yards, and revenue authorities identified that 5,52,570.81 sq yards of government land, worth about Rs 265 crore, were still under land grabbers. Once the election code is withdrawn, this land will be recovered.

According to land-protection authorities, under a special drive, the government resumed 90 acres of land worth over Rs 369 crore. Sources said citizens are approaching authorities with complaints over the land being illegally occupied.

The authorities are forwarding such complaints to Mandal Revenue Offices to inspect the lands and prevent encroachment or remove the illegal occupiers. 

hyderabad

