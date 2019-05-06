Home States Telangana

Inter exam fiasco: BJP wants Centre and NHRC to hold govt accountable

Dattatreya visited the spot where the bodies were found. After interacting with the victims’ families, he demanded that the government take action so that such crimes are not repeated in the future. 

Published: 06th May 2019 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Senior BJP leader Bandar Dattatreya speaks to families of Hajipur victims

Senior BJP leader Bandar Dattatreya speaks to families of Hajipur victims (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their agitation against the Intermediate result fiasco, leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Telangana unit on Sunday said they would meet Union ministers and make representation in the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the next couple of days. 

Making the announcement, Secunderabad MP Bandaru Dattatreya said, “While (party State president) K Laxman had to terminate his fast, the party will not stop its protest against the government.”

The senior BJP leader slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for ‘trying to cover up the government and officials’ mistakes’. “The State government is covering up mistakes made by the Board of Intermediate and Globarena Technologies,” he said. Globarena Technologies, a private firm, had been hired by the Board for pre-exam and post-exam work. 

Dattatreya said the party’s leaders would soon meet Union ministers and the NHRC and persuade them to mount pressure on the State government to submit reports on the matter. He added that party leaders are going meet kin of students who had allegedly committed suicide after the results were announced.

Dattatreya visits Hajipur

Dattatreya also visited Hajipur village of Bommalaramaram mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, where three minor girls had been raped, killed and dumped in a well. The accused, Srinvas Reddy, had kidnapped a girl, studying 9th standard, from her house. She was found dumped in an agricultural well on the outskirts of the village. Police, while recovering her body, found that bodies of two other girls were also there. 

Dattatreya visited the spot where the bodies were found. After interacting with the victims’ families, he demanded that the government take action so that such crimes are not repeated in the future. 

Telangana NHRC BJP

