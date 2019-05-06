Renowned folk artist Rama Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Renowned folk artist and founder of Arunodaya, a cultural and literary association, Rama Rao breathed his last on Sunday. He was 66 years old.

Rama Rao’s first performed on state when he was 20 years in 1973. He had sung the now-famous song “Palleturri kooli raitha, nee pilla jalla sallaga unara?” (Oh farmer, are your wife and children doing well?).

Rao, from even that young age, would write about the lives of farmers. His songs would reflect the suffering and hardships of peasants. Soon enough, he was popularly known in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh as Arunodaya Rama Rao.

Rao’s voice was unique. He would use to throw his weight behind those who agitated against the ruling establishment in the State. And, he did this for nearly four decades.



Born in a drought-hit land of Molagavalli village of Aroor mandal in Rayalaseema (now in Andhra Pradesh), Rao was inspired of various aspects of rural culture. He derived inspiration from his childhood for the songs he would later sing on stages across the country. Rao was an actor too, performing in several plays of the years.

Rao had taught himself the craft in his early years. Later, he was trained by none other than the film music legend Ghantasala in Madras. Rao had even sang in some commercial films. However, this career was short as he would come back home to become an activist.

On Sunday, after complaining of chest pain, the singer breathed his last at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh. He is survived by a wife.

